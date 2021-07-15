Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak likens Bitcoin to gold, calls it a “mathematical miracle”

Bitcoin has found another high-profile supporter in Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, who hailed the crypto as the digital equivalent of gold. Wozniak also called it the product of a “mathematical miracle”.

“Gold is limited and you have to look for it; Bitcoin is the most amazing mathematical miracle. I do not invest in Bitcoin, but I believe in it for the future,” Wozniak said at the Talent Land Jalisco 2021 technology conference.

The Talent Land Jalisco 2021 Technology Conference is dedicated to the development of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. Held in a completely digital format, there were over 2 million attendees this year.

Last year, Wozniak had launched a cryptocurrency named WOZX, which was developed by Efforce, a company he co-founded.

Efforce claims to be “the first blockchain-based energy-saving platform that allows contributors to benefit from the energy savings generated by energy efficiency projects worldwide”.

People who buy WOZX buy a proxy for a stake in an energy-efficient project, typically infrastructure upgrades. Once the projects are financed, smart meters record the savings made and WOZX holders are assigned “energy credits” over the platform of blockchain or online ledger. These energy credits could either be sold back to Efforce or utilized to pay electricity bills.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continue to draw flak for the high amount of energy required to mine them coupled with the effect on the environment.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Tesla Chief Elon Musk have also been vocal supporters of crypto. Dorsey had recently announced that Square, a payment company owned by him, would build a physical wallet to store cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin. Musk on the other hand has caused many significant movements in the world of cryptocurrency markets by through his tweets. Earlier this year he had announced that Tesla would accept Bitcoin as payment, a move he later retracted citing environmental concerns.