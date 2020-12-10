Business Apple cements lead, Samsung rebounds in global smartwatch market Updated : December 10, 2020 02:08 PM IST The top five brands contributed more than 66 percent of the total shipments in Q3 2020. With the successful launch of the Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung took the third position with 10 percent market share. Huawei managed to maintain its second position with 15 percent share. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.