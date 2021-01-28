Business Apple becomes world's biggest smartphone seller with record shipments Updated : January 28, 2021 10:03 AM IST Sales in Greater China, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, surged 57 percent over the quarter. Apple took the top spot from Samsung Electronics which shipped 73.9 million devices over the quarter, a year-on-year increase of 6.2 percent. Huawei shipments tumbled 42.4 percent in the quarter to 32.3 million. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply