Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • business>
    • App takedown may adversely impact revenue in China: Didi

    App takedown may adversely impact revenue in China: Didi

    Profile image
    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    Mini

    China's biggest ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc said on Sunday removal of its "DiDi Chuxing" app from smartphone app stores in China is expected to have an adverse impact on its revenue in China. Earlier on Sunday, China's cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to stop offering Didi's app after finding that the company had illegally collected users' personal data.

    App takedown may adversely impact revenue in China: Didi
    China's biggest ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc said on Sunday removal of its "DiDi Chuxing" app from smartphone app stores in China is expected to have an adverse impact on its revenue in China.
    Earlier on Sunday, China's cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to stop offering Didi's app after finding that the company had illegally collected users' personal data.
    "The company expects that the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China," the company said in a statement.
    In its filing from June, Didi reported revenue of about 42.2 billion yuan (USD 6.52 billion) for the three months ended March 31. Of that, 39.2 billion yuan came from the China mobility division while about 800 million yuan came from international business.
    Didi has a dominant position in the online ride-hailing business in China and operates in 4,000 locations across 16 countries.
    Didi said it will strive to rectify any problems and will protect users' privacy and data security.
    The company also said once the app is taken down from app stores, new users will no longer be able to download the app in China, although existing users who had installed the app prior to the takedown may continue using it.
    The takedown comes days after Didi made its trading debut on New York Stock Exchange having raised USD 4.4 billion in an initial public offering.
    A senior Didi executive said on Saturday company stores all China user and roads data at servers in the country and it is "absolutely not possible" that it passed data to the United States.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Non-profit entity Telecom Watchdog wants govt to reject Vodafone Idea’s plea for deferring payments

    Next Article

    10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 5

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Adani Ports718.00 7.60 1.07
    Eicher Motors2,691.90 30.90 1.16
    Hindalco379.85 3.80 1.01
    Bajaj Auto4,214.85 39.50 0.95
    BPCL466.80 4.05 0.88
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv11,835.15 86.80 0.74
    Bajaj Auto4,215.50 41.40 0.99
    Axis Bank757.00 6.35 0.85
    Asian Paints3,026.00 21.55 0.72
    HDFC Bank1,489.80 9.15 0.62
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    JSW Steel668.35 -2.95 -0.44
    Infosys1,564.80 -3.00 -0.19
    Tech Mahindra1,090.00 0.60 0.06
    HDFC Life687.30 -0.20 -0.03
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,090.10 0.65 0.06
    Infosys1,565.40 -2.00 -0.13

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.74000.00000.00
    Euro-Rupee88.2890-0.0750-0.08
    Pound-Rupee102.96900.00800.01
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6726-0.0007-0.10
    View More