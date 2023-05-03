English
Apollo Tyres to drive digitalisation with SAP Cloud

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 9:50:24 PM IST (Updated)

Under Apollo Tyres’ digitalisation efforts, moving to SAP’s integrated and secure cloud platform will enable the company to secure the outer perimeter of its key systems, innovate new products and services faster, and provide superior customer experiences.

Enterprise application software and cloud solutions company SAP on Wednesday said it is supporting tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres in moving their digital core onto the cloud.

”SAP…today announced, it is supporting Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL)…in moving their digital core onto the cloud and transforming the company into an intelligent, sustainable enterprise,” according to a statement.
