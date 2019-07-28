Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels to add 10 properties by 2022-end
Updated : July 28, 2019 03:09 PM IST
The hospitality firm currently has 23 hotels with 2,004 rooms under its brands -- The Park Hotels, The Park Collection and Zone by The Park in India.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more