Aon buys Willis for $30 billion in world's largest insurance deal

Updated : March 10, 2020 12:16 PM IST

The acquisition, the insurance sector’s largest ever, unifies the second and third largest brokers globally into a company worth almost $80 billion, overtaking market leader Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.
Aon had scrapped plans last year to pursue a merger with Willis, a day after media reports forced it to reveal it was in the early stages of considering an all-stock offer for the Irish-domiciled company.
Willis shareholders will receive 1.08 Aon shares for each of their shares. The offer represents a premium of 16 percent to Willis’ closing price on Friday.
