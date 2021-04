Anti-dumping duty on MDF imports should help bring industry at par: Century Plyboards

Century Plyboards India is buzzing in trade on the back of them launching a new plywood product with fire-fighting properties. Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director of the company spoke to CNBC-TV18 to talk about their new product and the outlook for FY22.

Talking about MDF segment he said, “The entire industry would be at 85 percent plus utilisation levels. We are at 100 percent plus and that is why they are going for a capital expansion. The tailwinds are very good for all our products actually."

On imports and anti-dumping duty, Bhajanka said, “The quantum of imports has shrunk drastically and that is primarily due to the fact that shipping has been in turmoil, and so the container availability into India has been extremely good.”

“Imports are close to still 10 percent cheaper than domestic products and going forward if the anti-dumping duty is levied we would be pretty much at par,” he added.

Speaking of demand Bhajanka said, “With regards to new cases it is a little too early for us to comment because the lockdown is still being formulated but as of last quarter the demand was extremely strong. I think there is a bounce-back in the building material sector. The trend of demand until this latest outbreak - there might be a few lockdowns in selected parts was very good, now we have to wait and see how it goes forward.”