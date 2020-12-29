Business Ant weighs holding company for financial businesses to placate regulators, sources say Updated : December 29, 2020 04:51 PM IST The proposed changes to the Chinese fintech giant's businesses are yet not final and subject to revision. Chinese regulators abruptly halted Ant's $37 billion initial public offerings in Shanghai and Hong Kong, which was set to be the world's largest, last month. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply