Business

Another real estate record in Los Angeles. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys property for a whopping Rs 1,178 crore

Updated : February 13, 2020 05:31 PM IST

According to a report in The Verge, the Warner Estate bought by Bezos spreads out over nine acres in Beverly Hills.

Designed in the 1930s for Jack Warner, who was the former president of Warner Bros, the Warner Estate came up after nearly 10 years of work.