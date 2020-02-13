#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 13
Jump in new coronavirus cases stymies global stock rally
Oil rises for third day as coronavirus impact may spur output cuts
Rupee opens lower at 71.39 against dollar
Home Business
Business

Another real estate record in Los Angeles. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys property for a whopping Rs 1,178 crore

Updated : February 13, 2020 05:31 PM IST

According to a report in The Verge, the Warner Estate bought by Bezos spreads out over nine acres in Beverly Hills.
Designed in the 1930s for Jack Warner, who was the former president of Warner Bros, the Warner Estate came up after nearly 10 years of work.
Earlier this year, Bezos reportedly spent around $80 million on a few New York apartments.
Another real estate record in Los Angeles. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys property for a whopping Rs 1,178 crore

You May Also Like

Another real estate record in Los Angeles. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys property for a whopping Rs 1,178 crore

Another real estate record in Los Angeles. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys property for a whopping Rs 1,178 crore

IRCTC has almost Rs 1,000 crore cash balance, says MD Mahendra Pratap

IRCTC has almost Rs 1,000 crore cash balance, says MD Mahendra Pratap

CNBC-TV18 dominates Budget Day with all-India viewership of 75.1%

CNBC-TV18 dominates Budget Day with all-India viewership of 75.1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement