Ankur Bhatia, executive director of Bird Group and owner of Roseate Hotels died today due to a massive cardiac arrest in Delhi. He was 48.

"It is with profound grief that we inform you about the sudden demise of our beloved Dr Ankur Bhatia, Executive Director, Bird Group. Dr. Bhatia (48) suffered a massive cardiac arrest this morning and succumbed to it," Bird Group said in a statement.

"We have not only lost our leader, our visionary but the world has lost an astounding human being. The Bhatia family is in a state of deep shock and requests you to respect their privacy in this difficult time of grief," the group added.

Dr Ankur Bhatia was an expert in the industries of hospitality and aviation and was credited with bringing the Amadeus brand to the Indian sub-continent in 1994.

Dr Bhatia led the group in the hospitality sector under Bird Hospitality Services and created hospitality assets through Roseate Hotels and Resorts.

Today, the Group owns and operates six uber-luxury properties in India and the UK. He is also credited to have launched the country's first natural and perennial indoor ice-skating rink and café – iSKATE, located in Ambience Mall, Gurugram.

While still pursuing his degree from King's College, University of London, he piloted Reservation Data Maintenance (India) Pvt. Ltd. (RDM) for managing back-end airline operations and inventory control. He also forayed into IT services and R&D with Bird Information Systems (BIS). He also set up BirdRes, a B2B distribution channel that allows the travel industry players to effectively manage all aspects of their content and payment needs in a flexible and easy-to-use solution. He also opened an IT Solutions & Services company in Dubai, Bird Technologies FZ LLC.

In 2017, Dr. Bhatia established BirdApps, which is an on-demand marketplace for the travel, hospitality and lifestyle sectors.

An expert in the fields of aviation and tourism, he was part of committees of various industry bodies and was a member of the CII National Committee on Aviation, Infrastructure and Luxury Retail. He had served from 2006 - 2007 as the youngest elected Chairman for the Delhi State Council for Confederation of Indian Industries. Dr Bhatia was also a very active member of the World Economic Forum in India.

A firm practitioner of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), he has institutionalised the concept of caring and giving at Bird Group. Dr Bhatia has been affiliated with the nonprofit charitable organisation Sukarya which strives to improve the health and wellbeing of members of marginalized societies by providing free health services. He is also a contributor and sponsor of many charitable events such as the Blind Relief Association, Sri Aurobindo Ashram, Concern India Foundation, etc.