English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsIBLA 2023 | India's leading drone company ideaForge wins The Disruptors of The Year award

IBLA 2023 | India's leading drone company ideaForge wins The Disruptors of The Year award

IBLA 2023 | India's leading drone company ideaForge wins The Disruptors of The Year award
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 7:05:52 PM IST (Published)

IdeaForge is the top player in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market, boasting a majority market share and pioneering the field. With the largest operational deployment of indigenous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in India, an ideaForge-manufactured drone takes off every five minutes to provide surveillance and mapping applications.

Ankit Mehta and Rahul Singh are the co-founders of ideaForge, a Mumbai-based company that builds drones for various applications, including border security, surveillance, disaster management, and more.

According to ideaForge, Mehta has extensive experience in the drone industry.ibl He is accountable for propelling business growth, devising strategies, expanding globally, and managing investor relations for the company.
Mehta, who is the CEO of the company, holds dual degrees from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Technology in Mechanical Engineering with a specialisation in Computer Aided Design and Automation.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X