IBLA 2023 | India's leading drone company ideaForge wins The Disruptors of The Year award

IdeaForge is the top player in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market, boasting a majority market share and pioneering the field. With the largest operational deployment of indigenous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in India, an ideaForge-manufactured drone takes off every five minutes to provide surveillance and mapping applications.

Ankit Mehta and Rahul Singh are the co-founders of ideaForge, a Mumbai-based company that builds drones for various applications, including border security, surveillance, disaster management, and more.

According to ideaForge, Mehta has extensive experience in the drone industry. He is accountable for propelling business growth, devising strategies, expanding globally, and managing investor relations for the company.

Mehta, who is the CEO of the company, holds dual degrees from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Technology in Mechanical Engineering with a specialisation in Computer Aided Design and Automation.