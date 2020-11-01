Business
Anil Ambani Group cos put on the block by debenture holders committee to recover dues; EOIs invited by December 1
A committee of debenture holders (CoDH), representing 93 percent of RCL’s debt, on Saturday issued documents to invite Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for several of its subsidiaries.
The deadline to submit EOIs ends at 5 pm on December 1, 2020.
SBI Capital Markets Limited and JM Financial Services Limited will run the asset monetisation process on behalf of the lenders.