Anil Agarwal says Vedanta has lined up partners for semiconductor venture days after Foxconn pulled the plug
By Meghna Sen  Jul 12, 2023 4:04:07 PM IST (Published)

Speaking at the 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of mining giant Vedanta, billionaire Anil Agarwal also said that the company will begin its historic foray into semiconductor and display fab business this year. "Subject to nod, will foray into chip & display fabrication this year. This will open an entirely new avenue of rapid growth for the company in the sector that is strategic for the country," he said.

Days after Taiwan's Foxconn decided to withdraw from a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with Vedanta, Chairman Anil Agarwal on Wednesday said have lined up partners for the semiconductor business. Speaking at the 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of mining giant Vedanta, the billionaire also said that the company will begin its historic foray into semiconductor and display fab business this year.

"Subject to nod, will foray into chip & display fabrication this year. This will open an entirely new avenue of rapid growth for the company in the sector that is strategic for the country," he noted.
"Committed to make sizeable investment across business verticals in the coming years," Agarwal further said.
