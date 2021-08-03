Angel Broking believes millennials will stay invested in equity

Angel Broking has unveiled a new brand identity called ‘Angel One’, which will help it connect with the Gen Z or millennials and try and expand their target group. Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and MD of Angel Broking discussed the motivation for rebranding and the core target group the company is trying to address with this.

“Our target audience remains millennials,” he said.

“India market is very underpenetrated and the trend that we are seeing of milennials coming to the market is secular and is here to stay,” he added.

“COVID accelerated this trend but it was unavoidable. When we are talking about India being young and people getting their first job, they don’t have any other alternative but to invest in equity as an asset class. So the trend we are seeing of participation from tier-II, tier-III and beyond, this access was never available to people,” he explained.

“By 2015-2016 we realized that India is much beyond just urban and tier-I and people like youth, millennial - very smartphone savvy – started using our mobile app to invest in market. That is where we digitized this whole thing to serve this group. Progressively, we have become more of a tech company. We thought that being a tech company we can offer a lot to end-customer, we can offer them solutions related to their personal finance,” he stated.

