Andhra will emerge as a leading player in new India's growth story, says Mukesh Ambani | Global Investors Summit 2023

Mukesh Ambani, at the Global Investors Summit 2023 taking place in Visakhapatnam, said that Reliance has been among the first corporates to believe in the stupendous economic potential of Andhra Pradesh.
Mukesh Ambani on Friday said that there is an all pervasive confidence that Andhra will emerge as a leading player in new India's growth story. Ambani, at the Global Investors Summit 2023 taking place in Visakhapatnam, said that Reliance has been among the first corporates to believe in the stupendous economic potential of Andhra Pradesh.
Recommended ArticlesView All
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary
Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Investing in volatile markets? These strategies help you to generate risk-adjusted returns
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
North-East Poll Results | BJP emerges a clear winner while the opposition remains at its divided best
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The chairman and Managing Editor of Reliance Industries said that it was here that the company's oil and gas exploration team found gas in 2002. "We have invested over 150,000 crores in our KGD six assets developing and supporting gas pipeline. Today, the natural gas produced by Reliance at KGD six basin is fueling India's clean energy transition and will contribute to nearly 30 percent of India's gas production. This is just an example of how important Andhra is to the India story and how deeply Reliance is invested in the Andhra story," said Ambani.
Also Read: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mukesh Ambani, Naveen Jindal, others attend Global Investors Summit in Vizag
He also said that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership India has become the fastest growing large economy in the world and similarly, Andhra Pradesh has grown phenomenally under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visionary and youthful leadership.
"Be it at economic growth or ease of doing business, the state today ranks among the best in India. There is energy, enthusiasm, and ambition among the youth. There is hope, optimism and dynamism among the business community," Ambani added.
First Published: Mar 3, 2023 1:02 PM IST
Note To Readers
(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!