Andhra will emerge as a leading player in new India's growth story, says Mukesh Ambani | Global Investors Summit 2023

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMMar 3, 2023 1:03:42 PM IST (Updated)

Mukesh Ambani, at the Global Investors Summit 2023 taking place in Visakhapatnam, said that Reliance has been among the first corporates to believe in the stupendous economic potential of Andhra Pradesh.

Mukesh Ambani on Friday said that there is an all pervasive confidence that Andhra will emerge as a leading player in new India's growth story. Ambani, at the Global Investors Summit 2023 taking place in Visakhapatnam, said that Reliance has been among the first corporates to believe in the stupendous economic potential of Andhra Pradesh.

The chairman and Managing Editor of Reliance Industries said that it was here that the company's oil and gas exploration team found gas in 2002. "We have invested over 150,000 crores in our KGD six assets developing and supporting gas pipeline. Today, the natural gas produced by Reliance at KGD six basin is fueling India's clean energy transition and will contribute to nearly 30 percent of India's gas production. This is just an example of how important Andhra is to the India story and how deeply Reliance is invested in the Andhra story," said Ambani.
He also said that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership India has become the fastest growing large economy in the world and similarly, Andhra Pradesh has grown phenomenally under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visionary and youthful leadership.
"Be it at economic growth or ease of doing business, the state today ranks among the best in India. There is energy, enthusiasm, and ambition among the youth. There is hope, optimism and dynamism among the business community," Ambani added.
First Published: Mar 3, 2023 1:02 PM IST
Note To Readers

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)

