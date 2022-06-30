Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Telangana among top achievers in ease of doing business

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Telangana are among the seven states categorised as top achievers in the ranking of states and Union Territories based on the implementation of the business reform action plan 2020, according to a report released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

States categorised as achievers include Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh.

Seven states are included in the Aspires category which includes Goa, Kerala and Assam. In the category of emerging business ecosystems, there are 11 states and UTs, including Delhi, Puducherry and Tripura.

"When PM gave thrust to ease of doing business in 2014, he asked for inclusion of states in govt's efforts. Ease of doing business is no longer limited to few cities and is spread with the spirit of cooperative federalism," Sitharaman said. She further added that 5 years of GST coincides with the release of the report of BRAP 2020.

"Methodology of assessment has evolved over time and should look at encouraging states." She said. "Goa decided to have melas for verification under Legal Metrology to address concerns of small businesses. Assam has over 300 services on a single window," she added.

She further said, "country of India's size can't just be represented by businesses in Delhi and Mumbai. Some states are not averse to being rated in some way." she added that some best practices that are followed by some states are easier for policymakers to adopt in other states.