Amway is doubling down on its investment for production innovation in India

Amway CEO, Milind Pant, revealed that the global opportunity in the direct selling industry is estimated to be around $350 billion. Despite being an $8 billion company currently, Amway is well-positioned to tap into this vast market and further expand its reach worldwide.

Expressing bullish intent on India, Amway CEO Milind Pant said the company is doubling down on its investment for production innovation in India with a focus on holistic wellness based on Ayurvedic solutions.

"India is where my heart is," Pant said, adding, “We are looking at this whole idea of holistic wellness. It is it was in Charak Samhita 5,000 years back, this is the foundation of Ayurveda, question is what are we doing about it, we are doubling down on investing in product innovation and science.”

Amway, a global leader in direct selling, sees immense opportunities in India and aims to establish a strong presence in the country.

“We are looking at India, and markets across the world. India remains a big potential and there is a lot that we need to do there. Even though we have been there for 25 years, we are there for the next 25 and more,” he added.

Pant's vision for India's economic growth is ambitious yet promising. He firmly believes that India has the potential to become a $25 trillion economy by 2045, highlighting the country's vast market opportunities.

“As I look ahead for India specifically, look at the next 20-30 years I am very bullish. It is mathematics that India will be a $25 trillion economy by 2045-2050, which is the size of the US economy today and it will get there because there are many tailwinds in India’s favour.”

Currently, the United States and China serve as the top markets for Amway. However, Pant expressed his desire to see India join this prestigious list and become one of Amway's key markets in the future.

He further added, “I believe that US and India has the potential to be the most consequential relationship of this century. There are so many commonalities, there is commonality of values, there are people who people relationship that increasingly trade investment, and foundation of all that is building of trust between the two nations and the two societies.”

Acknowledging the devastating impact of the pandemic, Pant said, “the pandemic was tough and brutal. 7 million people died, across the world, 750 million were infected. As a part of Amway, we pivoted and uses our strengths to see how we can help everyone across the world.”

Amway's focus extends beyond India, as Pant revealed that the global opportunity in the direct selling industry is estimated to be around $350 billion. Despite being an $8 billion company currently, Amway is well-positioned to tap into this vast market and further expand its reach worldwide.

Also Read | Indian banks’ margins have peaked and are set to shrink now