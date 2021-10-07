Amul spreads its wings, expands portfolio to frozen, ready-to-eat food range

From dairy to ready to eat to frozen food, Amul is on a massive expansion drive. CNBC-TV18 gets you more from the Amul's growth playbook.

From selling just milk, butter and cheese 75 years ago, Amul has expanded its portfolio to sell chocolates, beverages and spreads over the years and post the COVID-19 pandemic, it is eyeing a full-fledged branded foods play.

The paradigm shift in consumer demand towards branded, yet affordable foods, has given the ready-to-eat food industry a renewed push during the pandemic. Even established food players like Amul are now expanding their portfolio to capitalizing on the demand.

According to Amul, the bigger market to explore is small towns and rural India.

With a cold-storage supply chain already in place, frozen foods was a natural expansion area for Amul. The pandemic driven-lockdowns are the best period to test the market and Amul delivered on the promise.

Amul is now tying up directly with farmers to source ingredients to expand its frozen and ready-to-eat food range.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta for more details.