Amul MD RS Sodhi steps down, COO Jayen Mehta to take interim charge

According to reports, Mehta will take over as interim managing director of Amul effective immediately and the decision was taken at the GCMMF board meeting today.
R.S. Sodhi, managing director of India's leading dairy cooperative GCMMF, which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, on Monday, January 9, handed over the charge of the milk cooperative to Chief Operating Officer Jayen Mehta.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Nagaland Elections 2023: Triple trouble brewing for BJP
IST3 Min(s) Read
Next phase of digital rupee to be launched soon — Key things to know
IST2 Min(s) Read
According to reports, Mehta will take over as interim managing director of Amul effective immediately and the decision was taken at the GCMMF board meeting today.
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), having its headquarter in Anand town, sells its products under the brandname Amul. Sodhi has been serving as its managing director since 2010. Sodhi has obtained his bachelor of engineering (agriculture) degree from CTAE, Udaipur, India and he is a first batch alumnus from IRMA, Anand, India.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!