Amul MD RS Sodhi steps down, COO Jayen Mehta to take interim charge

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jan 9, 2023 5:27:39 PM IST (Published)

According to reports, Mehta will take over as interim managing director of Amul effective immediately and the decision was taken at the GCMMF board meeting today.

R.S. Sodhi, managing director of India's leading dairy cooperative GCMMF, which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, on Monday, January 9, handed over the charge of the milk cooperative to Chief Operating Officer Jayen Mehta.

According to reports, Mehta will take over as interim managing director of Amul effective immediately and the decision was taken at the GCMMF board meeting today.
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), having its headquarter in Anand town, sells its products under the brandname Amul. Sodhi has been serving as its managing director since 2010. Sodhi has obtained his bachelor of engineering (agriculture) degree from CTAE, Udaipur, India and he is a first batch alumnus from IRMA, Anand, India.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)
