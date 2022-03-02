Amul MD says cooperative business model best for rural India

Expressing concern over increasing income disparity between urban and rural India, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) MD R.S. Sodhi on March 2 said the cooperatives business model should be strengthened for the development of small farmers, workers, retailers and consumers. GCMMF markets its milk and other dairy products under the Amul brand. It is a leading dairy player in the country.

Addressing a conference organised by CII, Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) and International Labour Organization (ILO), Sodhi said: "If India has to develop, we have to see that Bharat also develops. Bharat can only develop through cooperative way of doing business because that model only takes care of small people."

He noted that the cooperative sector is being talked about once again everywhere since the past one year. Sodhi highlighted that the Prime Minister has given a slogan of 'Sahakar se Samriddhi,' which means prosperity through cooperatives and also created a separate Cooperation Ministry with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the helm.

This shows the government's commitment to the idea of prosperity through cooperatives. "So can you think why this sudden change and why this interest in cooperatives? India is growing. Our growth rate is much, much higher than the other parts of the world. Per capita income is growing. So why? I think our policymakers and political leadership has realised that India is growing but Bharat is not growing," Sodhi said.

"Incomes are increasing but income is going more to the people who are already rich. It’s a K-type growth. People who are having wealth, they are growing at a much, much faster pace. People at the lower end, their wealth is reducing," he said.

Sodhi pointed out that income disparity is increasing especially between urban and rural India, or between India and Bharat. The Amul MD said the Indian economy is based on three 'S' -- small farmers, small traders and small workers; small retailers and small middlemen; and small consumers.

"If India has to develop, we have to see that all these three 'S' are involved in the development process. They share the wealth and prosperity of India. Now people have realised that only business model which is successful to take care of these 'three Ss' is cooperative way of doing business," Sodhi said.

He described cooperatives, which are owned by masses and democratically run, as a business model with development angle, while corporates are for growing wealth of a few shareholders who own the company.

"The government has found that if Bharat has to develop we don't need more of corporates, but we need more of cooperatives in all the fields," Sodhi said, adding that the cooperative business model can be replicated anywhere and not just in the farm sector. Talking about Indian dairy cooperatives, the Amul MD said the reason for their success is that they own 100 percent supply chain, unlike other countries. India farmers are getting 75-80 per cent of sales realisation.

"Indian way of dairy cooperatives is much ahead and meeting the purpose of why cooperatives have been formed," he said. As a result, Sodhi said India has become the world's largest milk producer because of the success of dairy cooperatives.

The dairy cooperatives have provided employment for 365 days in rural India, guaranteed market to perishable items like milk, as well as assured farmers of cash flow through the year, women empowerment and food security, he noted. If India would not have been self-sufficient in milk, the import bill of dairy would have been a whopping Rs 5-6 lakh crore, much more than that of cooking oils, Sodhi said.

He said there are huge benefits of aggregation under the cooperative business model in getting resources like technology and finance as well as marketing. Sodhi also stressed on the role of selfless dedicated leadership for the success of cooperatives.

On challenges in the cooperative sector, the GCMMF MD said the first one is how to change the mindset from regulation to development, how to make cooperatives more modern and contemporary, and replicating the business model in urban India. For formation of new cooperatives, there are challenges of provision of easy capital, digital technology and marketing support.

"Sahakar se Samriddhi is not a slogan…or a 'jumla'. It is an instrument that will improve rural prosperity, reduce disparity. It is going to provide livelihood to millions of people in Bharat. It will work for equitable distribution of wealth," Sodhi said. He said the purpose of forming a separate Ministry of Cooperation is a development of this sector and not regulation.