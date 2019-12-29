Amul lodges complaint against slander on social media

An FIR has been lodged against a man for allegedly slandering the 'Amul Gold' milk on social media.

The FIR has been lodged by the Anand-based Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which is the owner of the Amul brand of milk products.

The complaint was registered in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday.

Ashutosh Shukla, a resident of Prayagraj, had uploaded a misleading video on social media platforms claiming that the Amul Gold milk curdles because it contains plastic and could be poisonous.

When the GCMMF officials requested the accused to withdraw the video and stop spreading false information, he demanded Rs 10 lakh, the complainant said.

A case was registered against Shukla under IPC sections 386 (extortion), 499 (defamation) and also under the Information Technology Act.