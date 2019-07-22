Amul locks horns with Britannia, Parle and ITC over ‘real butter’ cookies

A full blown battle is shaping up in the Rs 25,000-crore biscuit manufacturing sector. Dairy major Amul, which launched butter cookies three months ago, has now accused other biscuit manufacturers of not making ‘real butter’ cookies.

150-gram pack. In terms of overall market share, Britannia has market share of about 34 percent, Parle Products has share of about 29 percent and ITC has approximately 18 percent share in the biscuits space.

Amul at this point has a negligible market share in the biscuits space and therefore analysts don’t expect a major dent through this ad campaign. “Although Amul has been doing comparative Ads in biscuits, We see limited impact of Amul’s aggression on Britannia given - 2x premium pricing, limited manufacturing capacity of Amul biscuits, limited distribution of Amul’s biscuit which is currently in only a few states and hardly any presence in online channels,” says Abneesh Roy, Research Analyst - Executive Vice President, Edelweiss, in a note.

However, speaking to CNBC-TV18, RS Sodhi, MD, Amul, said the company has plans to go big in the biscuits and overall bakery space. “We have launched these cookies in Gujarat and parts of Mumbai as of now. The plan is to launch these cookies across trade channels in Maharashtra and Rajasthan as well.” Amul has set up plants in Anand and Surat to manufacture cookies and other bakery products.