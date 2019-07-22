Business
Amul locks horns with Britannia, Parle and ITC over ‘real butter’ cookies
Updated : July 22, 2019 07:39 PM IST
Amul has negligible market share, but is getting ready to go big in the biscuits and overall bakery space.
The company claims that most butter cookies available in the market contain only 0.3 to 3 per cent butter and 20-22 per cent vegetable oil.
