Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Home

    Live TV

      Sections

      Arrow

      Trending topics

      Arrow

      Multimedia

      Arrow
      • Home>
      • business>
      • Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India

      Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India

      Profile image
      By PTI | IST (Published)
      Mini

      Prices of Amul milk will be increased by Rs 2 per litre with effect from July 1 across all brands, a senior Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) official said on Wednesday. He said the price was being hiked after a gap of nearly one year and seven months which became necessary due to an increase in the production cost.

      Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India
      Prices of Amul milk will be increased by Rs 2 per litre with effect from July 1 across all brands, a senior Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) official said on Wednesday. He said the price was being hiked after a gap of nearly one year and seven months which became necessary due to an increase in the production cost.
      "Prices of Amul milk will be increased by Rs 2 per litre across India from tomorrow. The new prices will be applicable on all Amul milk brands like Gold, Taaza, Shakti, T-special, as well on cow and buffalo milk," said RS Sodhi, Managing Director of GCMMF, which markets Amul brand of milk and dairy products.
      Sodhi said the hike in the milk price became necessary due to the rise in food inflation. "Additionally, the cost for packaging has gone up by 30 to 40 percent, the transportation cost by 30 percent, and the energy cost by 30 percent, which led to the increase in the input cost," he said.
      Tags
      Next Article

      RBI ban on sale of new credit cards hit mkt share; will come back with a bang once embargo lifted: HDFC Bank

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Coal India146.65 2.15 1.49
      Divis Labs4,408.25 52.10 1.20
      Infosys1,580.80 17.75 1.14
      Reliance2,110.65 22.85 1.09
      SBI Life Insura1,008.15 8.75 0.88
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Infosys1,581.25 18.65 1.19
      Reliance2,110.90 23.70 1.14
      Nestle17,727.95 149.25 0.85
      Maruti Suzuki7,539.90 55.25 0.74
      Tech Mahindra1,095.10 6.55 0.60
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Coal India146.65 2.15 1.49
      Divis Labs4,408.25 52.10 1.20
      Infosys1,580.80 17.75 1.14
      Reliance2,110.65 22.85 1.09
      SBI Life Insura1,008.15 8.75 0.88
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Infosys1,581.25 18.65 1.19
      Reliance2,110.90 23.70 1.14
      Nestle17,727.95 149.25 0.85
      Maruti Suzuki7,539.90 55.25 0.74
      Tech Mahindra1,095.10 6.55 0.60

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.32500.10500.14
      Euro-Rupee88.3110-0.0570-0.06
      Pound-Rupee102.90700.12700.12
      Rupee-100 Yen0.67200.00080.11
      View More

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Coal India146.65 2.15 1.49
      Divis Labs4,408.25 52.10 1.20
      Infosys1,580.80 17.75 1.14
      Reliance2,110.65 22.85 1.09
      SBI Life Insura1,008.15 8.75 0.88
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Infosys1,581.25 18.65 1.19
      Reliance2,110.90 23.70 1.14
      Nestle17,727.95 149.25 0.85
      Maruti Suzuki7,539.90 55.25 0.74
      Tech Mahindra1,095.10 6.55 0.60
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Coal India146.65 2.15 1.49
      Divis Labs4,408.25 52.10 1.20
      Infosys1,580.80 17.75 1.14
      Reliance2,110.65 22.85 1.09
      SBI Life Insura1,008.15 8.75 0.88
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Infosys1,581.25 18.65 1.19
      Reliance2,110.90 23.70 1.14
      Nestle17,727.95 149.25 0.85
      Maruti Suzuki7,539.90 55.25 0.74
      Tech Mahindra1,095.10 6.55 0.60

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.32500.10500.14
      Euro-Rupee88.3110-0.0570-0.06
      Pound-Rupee102.90700.12700.12
      Rupee-100 Yen0.67200.00080.11
      View More