English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsAmitabh Kant calls for unfettered access to US nuclear technology to build small modular reactors

Amitabh Kant calls for unfettered access to US nuclear technology to build small modular reactors

Amitabh Kant calls for unfettered access to US nuclear technology to build small modular reactors
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 5:07:46 PM IST (Published)

Addressing a session at the energy transition working group of G20 meeting in Mumbai, Amitabh Kant said India should collaborate with the US to establish the co-production of SMRs, leading to reduced costs and improved efficiency.

India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant called for the United States to provide "unfettered access" to nuclear technology to build small modular reactors (SMRs) in India. Kant emphasised the need to involve the private sector in the atomic energy sector to leverage the efficiency benefits of SMRs.

Live Tv

Loading...

He also suggested that India should collaborate with the US to establish the co-production of SMRs, leading to reduced costs and improved efficiency.
"India also needs to work with the US so that it is provided unfettered access to cutting edge technology by granting general authorisation to India,” Kant said addressing a session at the energy transition working group of G20 meeting in Mumbai.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X