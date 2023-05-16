Amitabh Kant calls for unfettered access to US nuclear technology to build small modular reactors

Addressing a session at the energy transition working group of G20 meeting in Mumbai, Amitabh Kant said India should collaborate with the US to establish the co-production of SMRs, leading to reduced costs and improved efficiency.

India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant called for the United States to provide "unfettered access" to nuclear technology to build small modular reactors (SMRs) in India. Kant emphasised the need to involve the private sector in the atomic energy sector to leverage the efficiency benefits of SMRs.

"India also needs to work with the US so that it is provided unfettered access to cutting edge technology by granting general authorisation to India,” Kant said addressing a session at the energy transition working group of G20 meeting in Mumbai.