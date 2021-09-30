Amish Mehta to take over as MD & CEO of Crisil from October 1

S&P-owned domestic rating firm Crisil on Thursday announced the elevation of Amish Mehta as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from October 1 in place of Ashu Suyash. Suyash has decided to step down to set up her own venture, the company said in a statement, adding that the change is in line with an announcement to this effect by the company board in July 2021.

In his new role, Mehta will steer the company’s Indian and global businesses, and their efforts to deliver high-quality analytics, opinions and solutions to corporations, investors, financial institutions, policymakers and governments.

“I feel very excited to lead this outstanding global organisation in its next phase of growth. Crisil’s mission of making markets function better will continue to be central to our strategy. Our commitment to sustainability and analytical excellence will remain the core guiding principles as we explore new growth opportunities in benchmarks, analytics, and insights. Leveraging our strong customer relationships, deep domain expertise and highly skilled global talent pool through continued investments in data and technology will be the key to becoming future-ready. I look forward to working closely with all our stakeholders to create value,” Mehta said.

Mehta has more than two decades of leadership experience across industries and joined Crisil in October 2014 as President and Chief Financial Officer. In July 2017, he was elevated as the President and Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the Global Analytical Centre, India Research and SME, Global Innovation and Excellence Hub and Corporate Strategy.

As the Chief Operating Officer, he led its acquisitions and change agenda while creating a growth path for the businesses managed. Mehta is a chartered accountant and was the CFO of Indus Towers prior to joining Crisil. Before that, he was with BP/Castrol India, EY and ExxonMobil India.

(With input from PTI)