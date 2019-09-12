TOP NEWS »

Amid US vaping crackdown, Juul enters China with online store openings

Updated : September 12, 2019 01:39 PM IST

Juul, in which tobacco giant Altria Group owns a 35 percent stake, has been launching its products in international markets such as South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines.
China, which is the worldâ€™s largest single market for tobacco consumption with over 30 crore smokers, represents a market with both opportunity and risk for the company.
Amid US vaping crackdown, Juul enters China with online store openings
Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

