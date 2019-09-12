Amid US vaping crackdown, Juul enters China with online store openings

The US e-cigarettes maker Juul Labs Inc, which faces a widening crackdown on vaping at home, has entered China, with online storefronts on e-commerce sites owned by Alibaba Group and JD.com to tap the worldâ€™s largest market of smokers.

Juul, in which tobacco giant Altria Group owns a 35 percent stake, has been launching its products in international markets such as South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines. It recently raised over $750 million in an expanded funding round.

The US government announced plans on Wednesday to remove all flavoured e-cigarettes from store shelves, as officials warned that sweet flavours had drawn millions of children into nicotine addiction.

The move comes as US health officials are investigating a handful of deaths and potentially hundreds of lung illnesses tied to vaping.

A notice published on Juulâ€™s official virtual store on Tmall, an Alibaba e-commerce site, said it had opened on September 9. Juul also had a similar store on JD.com, another major Chinese online retailer.

On Tmall, a Juul device with two flavour pods sells for 299 yuan (about $40). Flavours include mint, mango and strawberry.

Juul, Tmall and JD.com did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

China, which is the worldâ€™s largest single market for tobacco consumption with over 30 crore smokers, represents a market with both opportunity and risk for the company.

It is already home to dozens of Chinese competitors with names such as Relx, Yooz, and SNOW+ that have taken tens of millions of dollars in venture capital funding from high-profile investors. Like Juul, the competitors have adopted the concept of producing discrete devices that vaporise potent nicotine salts.

Chinaâ€™s government has perennially launched anti-smoking campaigns in an effort to improve public health. Earlier this year it released a draft document suggesting that Chinaâ€™s laws regulating e-cigarettes will eventually largely resemble those in Europe.