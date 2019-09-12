Amid US vaping crackdown, Juul enters China with online store openings
Updated : September 12, 2019 01:39 PM IST
Juul, in which tobacco giant Altria Group owns a 35 percent stake, has been launching its products in international markets such as South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines.
China, which is the worldâ€™s largest single market for tobacco consumption with over 30 crore smokers, represents a market with both opportunity and risk for the company.
