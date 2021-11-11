Amid surging costs, Karnataka to expedite nine railway projects

Karnataka will fast track nine railway projects that have been languishing since 2007 on priority as costs of these projects have almost doubled and are putting a burden on both the state and central governments.

“We have decided to fast-track these projects. Within 15-20 days, land acquisition and other hurdles will be cleared in a time bound manner,” Karnataka infrastructure development minister V Somanna said on Wednesday.

The state is in discussion with the Indian Railways authorities on expediting work, which will speed up from tomorrow, the minister said.

The costs of four of the nine projects have seen a 95 percent hike from Rs 4,446 crore to Rs 8,683 crore. The state shares 50 percent burden of the cost of these projects.

According to Somanna, who reviewed the infrastructure development department on Wednesday, cost of the pending Tumakuru-Rayadurg line has surged from Rs 479 crore to Rs 2,432 crore.

Apart from this, the Ginigera-Raichur project cost rose from Rs 1,350 crore to Rs 2,565 crore, Bagalkot-Kudachi line costs surged from Rs 816 crore to Rs 1,525 crore and the Tumakuru-Chitradurga-Davangere project cost rose from Rs 1,801 crore to Rs 2,161 crore.

Other than these four, the state will also focus on expediting the Munirabad-Mehaboobanagar project, Gadag-Wadi line, Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur line, Chikkamagaluru-Belur project and Belur-Hassan project.

Another railway line between Dharwad and Belagavi is yet to start.

“The state government is releasing our share of funds. Once the Centre releases its share at the earliest, minor land-related issues that were being used as an excuse for the delay will be resolved,” Somanna said, adding that nearly 56 overbridges and underbridges were pending in places like Bengaluru and Tumakuru.

The state plans to complete the projects as much as possible within this fiscal. “We will review them once every month,” the minister said.

Apart from railway projects, the state is also focussing on new airports at Raichur, Shivamogga, Hassan, Vijayapura, and Karwar, Somanna said, adding that the Shivamogga airport will be commissioned before 2022.