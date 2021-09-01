Amber Enterprises sees strong contribution from exports over 3-5 years; says chip shortage not a worry

Jasbir Singh, Chairman & CEO, Amber Enterprises said the company started exporting about 18 months back and are now exporting components as well. They have received repeat orders from the US market, as well as from the Middle East. So green shoots are visible now, he said, adding they expect significant contribution from exports over the nexst 3-5 years.

Amber Enterprises India stock has been a big wealth creator in the last couple of years. To discuss the company’s outlook in terms of volumes, market share, and exports, etc., CNBC-TV18 caught up with Jasbir Singh, Chairman & CEO, Amber Enterprises.

Singh said, “As far as the industry is concerned, the volumes were around the 7 million mark in 2019-20, but it fell to almost 5.2 million because of the pandemic in the middle of the season. So, the company too, in tandem with the industry, is currently down to 2.1 million from 3 million. However, if the current run rate witnessed in June, July and August continues, the industry should be somewhere close to 6- 6.5 million this year, which shows things are getting back towards normalcy. If that happens and if a third wave doesn't strike us, we should be able to meet the 2019-20 numbers this year, because we have added some new customers, both in the component sector as well as on the finished goods side.”

Amber Enterprises India Ltd is a prominent solutions provider for air conditioner OEM/ODM industry in India. It has a dominant presence in room air conditioners (RACs) complete unit and deals in major RAC components with 10 manufacturing facilities across India focusing on different product segments.

On exports, he said, “Export is complimentary for us. We started exporting about 18 months back. And now export of components has also kicked in. We are getting repeat orders from the US market, as well as from the Middle East. So green shoots are available, visible now. From a three to five-year perspective, we should see significant contribution from exports coming in.”

“On the margin front, we are almost at a similar level, but exports make sense for us even at a lower margin, because the places where we are shipping, they have a season starting from May till September-October, while we have a lean period here,” explained Singh.

When asked about the supply-side pressures, higher freight costs, he said, “We have price variability clause applicable to all customers and we pass it on by a quarter lag. We did that in the last quarters as well. It was 100 percent passed on by us.”

He further said, “Cost of finished goods has risen by almost 10 to 12 percent and copper is still very volatile.”

“Fortunately, since the second COVID wave hit us during the lean season, the industry is still left with some inventory. Therefore, we are not facing issues because of chip shortage. Also, proactive planning is on for the next season, so it should not be a problem for the sector,” reassured Singh.

Throwing further light on price increases and margins, Singh said, “On margins, we are close to about 7.5-8.5 percent of EBITDA and the company should be able to maintain it despite the commodity price increases. We have passed on all our commodity impacts to our customers on a quarter lag basis. So, the price increase, in total, has been around 10 to 12 percent on the complete finished goods cost. It has taken place in a tapered way, but as far as Amber is concerned, we have been able to pass it on.

