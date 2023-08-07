Ambani, Kotak are Nifty’s zero salary leaders

While the chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, has been drawing nil salary ever since the pandemic broke out, the Managing Director & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, did so for the last two years through FY23, showed annual reports of the firms.

From Mukesh Ambani to Uday Kotak, bosses of two Nifty50 companies have opted to forego their salary in FY23 as well, as they await complete rebound in companies’ earnings. While the chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, has been drawing nil salary ever since the pandemic broke out, the Managing Director & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, did so for the last two years through FY23, showed annual reports of the firms.

A few others in companies outside the Nifty basket who drew zero salary include, Vikas Ranvir of Oberoi Realty and N. Radhakrishna Reddy, MD of Rain Industries, who was also paid nil remuneration during the financial year ended December 31, 2022.

While Reliance Industries’ chairman had capped his annual remuneration at Rs 15 crore from FY09 to FY20, he opted to forego his salary since then due to Covid-19 pandemic. "Since FY21, Mukesh Ambani opted to forego his salary, due to COVID-19 pandemic, until the Company and all its businesses were fully back to their earnings potential," company said in a notice to shareholders. It further said, he has not been paid any salary and profit-based commission from FY2020-21.

However, being the largest shareholder in their respective companies, both Uday Kotak and Mukesh Ambani are entitled to grab major portion of the dividends declared by these companies. For instance, As of June 2023, Uday Kotak holds 51.10 crore shares or 25.72 percent in the private bank. For the year ended FY23, it announced a total divided of about Rs 260 crore. Similarly, Reliance Industries doled out dividends worth Rs 5,083 crore for FY23 where promoter holding stood at a little over 50 percent.

Shares of Reliance Industries have gained as much as 26 percent from their March lows, which in turn added $18.8 billion to Mukesh Ambani’s wealth. As of Monday, India’s richest person boast a net worth of $95.1 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. The net profit of Reliance Industries grew at a compounded rate of 13 percent between FY19-FY23 to Rs 66,702 crore, whereas the top-line surged 17.6 percent to Rs 8.8 lakh crore during the same period.

Additionally, the net profit of Kotak Mahindra increased at a compounded rate of 19.2 percent over the last five years to Rs 14,925 crore in FY23. Moreover, the stock of the private lender has gained nearly 12 percent from its March lows, adding $1.4 billion to Uday Kotak’s fortune to $14.1 billion.