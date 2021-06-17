Amazon, Flipkart file appeal against Karnataka HC order allowing CCI probe

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have filed a writ appeal against the Karnataka High Court's order last week dismissing the petitions by the company as well as Amazon that sought to quash a probe by the Competition Commission of India against them over alleged competitive practices. The matter is likely to be heard on Friday.

The competition watchdog had, on January 13 2020, ordered a probe against Amazon, Flipkart on alleged anti-competitive practices on a case filed by the Delhi Vyaar Mahasangh under Section 3 of the Competition Act.

Section 3 of the Act deals with anti-competitive agreements, and the Delhi-based association had alleged that both Amazon and Flipkart were indulging in exclusive arrangements with smartphone makers, preferential treatment to some sellers, and deep discounting.

The CCI had said there was a prima facie case and had asked the director-general to investigate both the companies. The Karnataka High Court had in February last year granted an interim stay on the CCI order after both companies approached it.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had defended its move to order a probe against Amazon and Flipkart over anti-trust behaviour, which includes allegations of exclusive agreements with smartphone makers, stating that such agreements are often ‘tacit’.