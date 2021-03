Amazon, the e-commerce behemoth, has quietly made a small change to its new logo, which drew some unsavoury comparisons from users on social media. The new logo, which looks like a brown parcel with a blue packaging tape just above the company’s signature smile, replaced the old cart logo in some international markets.

In the earlier version of the logo, introduced by Amazon in January, the blue tape resembled a toothbrush-style moustache, leading many to compare it with former German dictator Adolf Hitler. It's worth recalling that Charlie Chaplin, too, sported a similar moustache.

lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler pic.twitter.com/Jh8UC8Yg3u — alex hern (@alexhern) March 1, 2021

Even though the company didn’t make an official announcement about the change they had made to the app icon, a spokesperson told CNN that user feedback led to the small change in the logo.

“We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their doorstep,” the spokesperson for the company was quoted as saying by CNN.

Interestingly, this was the first time the company decided to change the logo in five years, replacing the cart with “Amazon” written on it. The new logo has completely done away with the word “Amazon” and features the signature smile more visibly.