Business Amazon seeks control of Future Group with Rs 1,431 crore investment Updated : November 16, 2020 05:55 PM IST Amazon's investment exposure is limited to Rs 1,431 crores in FCL alone. Future Group's assets (including retail & wholesale trade, logistics and warehousing, and FMCG outsourcing businesses) are worth in excess of Rs 30,000 crore plus. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.