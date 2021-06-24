Amazon restores services after multiple users face outage

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Multiple users experienced a brief outage at Amazon.com Inc's platforms including Alexa and Prime Video late Wednesday before services were restored, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. Outage reports dropped significantly to double digits on the platforms in a little over an hour, Downdetector showed.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Eicher Motors
|2,710.65
|-17.95
|Titan Company
|1,770.60
|-11.95
|Cipla
|951.25
|-6.50
|Power Grid Corp
|231.25
|-1.00
|BPCL
|467.95
|-1.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Titan Company
|1,771.25
|-11.50
|Power Grid Corp
|231.20
|-1.00
|NTPC
|117.00
|-0.25
|Dr Reddys Labs
|5,284.00
|-15.75
|Reliance
|2,201.00
|-4.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,505.00
|25.75
|TCS
|3,302.85
|41.45
|JSW Steel
|672.45
|6.95
|Infosys
|1,517.85
|14.70
|ICICI Bank
|630.45
|5.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,505.00
|25.20
|TCS
|3,302.00
|39.90
|Infosys
|1,518.35
|15.50
|ICICI Bank
|630.45
|5.90
|Tata Steel
|1,110.35
|10.55
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2700
|0.0000
|0.00
|Euro-Rupee
|88.4790
|0.0670
|0.08
|Pound-Rupee
|103.5970
|0.1050
|0.10
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6690
|-0.0001
|-0.01