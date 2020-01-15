#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

Updated : January 15, 2020 11:43 AM IST

Amazon Pay India has received Rs 1,355 crore from Amazon Corporate Holdings and Amazon.com.incs.Limited, while Amazon Wholesale (India) allotted shares worth about Rs 360 crore to Amazon Corporate Holdings and Amazon.com.incs.Limited.
In October last year, Amazon had infused over Rs 4,400 crore in its various units in India, including marketplace and food retail.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is in India this week and is expected to meet top government functionaries, business leaders and SMBs.
