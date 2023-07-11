The Prime Day sale will be a two-day event offering multiple offers, faster deliveries and exciting deals on thousands of products. As Amazon completes a decade in the country, this year’s Prime Day is expected to be unique.

Amazon will host its annual Prime Day sale on July 15 and 16. The e-commerce giant will offer exclusive deals on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and more in the upcoming sale. It is also set to launch 45,000 products and offers fast deliveries across many cities during the two-day extravaganza.

The two-day sale event is set to witness the launch of about 45,000 products from over 400 Indian and global brands. The anticipated launches include smartphones from top brands such as OnePlus, IQOO, Realme, and more.

Further, Amazon Prime members will get to avail of next-day deliveries or same-day deliveries across 25 cities in the country.

Prime members in tier II cities will also have their Prime Day delivery within 24 to 48 hours, as per a Moneycontrol report.

Exciting Deals

During the Prime Day sale, one of the best offers will be provided on the Apple iPhone 14, India Today reported, quoting Amazon India Director of Wireless & Home Entertainment category, Ranjit Babu.

Amazon has revealed exciting offers on smartphones.

Some top products with exclusive offers are Samsung M34 5G, iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 5G, Realme Narzo 60 Series 5G, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, and more.

Users can claim up to 10 percent discount on payments using the bank offers.

Amazon is also collaborating with two major Indian banks, the ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) to offer additional discounts to customers.

Further, Amazon is offering discounts for its Amazon Fresh customers as well. Customers can get exclusive coupons, Rs 100 cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 999 and up to 50 percent discount on essential Fresh products