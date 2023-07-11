By CNBCTV18.com

The Prime Day sale will be a two-day event offering multiple offers, faster deliveries and exciting deals on thousands of products. As Amazon completes a decade in the country, this year’s Prime Day is expected to be unique.

Amazon will host its annual Prime Day sale on July 15 and 16. The e-commerce giant will offer exclusive deals on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and more in the upcoming sale. It is also set to launch 45,000 products and offers fast deliveries across many cities during the two-day extravaganza.

The two-day sale event is set to witness the launch of about 45,000 products from over 400 Indian and global brands. The anticipated launches include smartphones from top brands such as OnePlus, IQOO, Realme, and more.