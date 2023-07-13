Amazon is offering special discounts to new Prime members, where one can collect a coupon of Rs 100 cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 999.

Amazon Prime Day Sale is back with exclusive discounts, exciting deals and additional offers exclusively for Amazon Prime users. The e-commerce giant rolls out huge discounts across a range of products during the Prime Day sale.

The Amazon Prime Day 2023 will start from 12 AM on July 15 and will run till 11:59 PM on July 16. Though the limited sale is open to only Prime members, you can subscribe to Amazon Prime Lite which was introduced in India recently.

This two-day event that happens once a year comes with great deals and huge saving offers across the categories. In addition to that, Prime members can avail 5 per cent cashback on all purchases with co-branded ICICI credit cards. On the other hand, SBI Bank credit card users can avail 10 per cent discount on all purchases.

Here’s a look at some of the best deals and product launches on Amazon Prime Day 2023:

Smartphones

Top mobile phone brands including, OnePlus, Samsung, Motorola, Realme, iQoo, Techno and MiVi, among others are going to launch fresh products on the Prime Day 2023 sale. Apart from these brands, iPhone 14 will be available at just Rs 66,499. On the other hand, OnePlus is offering smartphones at a discount of up to Rs 5,000 while the newly launched OnePlus 11 5G is offered with a Rs 2,000 bank discount and an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 6,000.

Upgrading to Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G and exchanging will be availed at Rs 10,000 off. Also, get up to Rs 6,000 bank discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 and Rs 9,500 on S23 Ultra with up to 18 months of No Cost EMI option.

Electronics and gadgets

For those who are looking for exclusive deals on electronics, Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale is offering Fire TV Stick Lite at Rs 1,799 while AMOLED Display smartwatches from Noise, FireBolt and Beat-XP are starting at Rs 1,999. On the other hand, cameras and accessories from DJI and GoPro are starting from Rs 15,000. Soundbars, speakers and headphones will have a discount of up to 75 percent with 12 months of the No Cost EMI option.

Kitchen and Home Appliances

Home and kitchen products will start at Rs 79, which includes lights and torches, storage and organising solutions, bedsheets and cookware, among others. There are multiple offers on individual categories which start from 30 percent to 75 percent off.

Fashion and Beauty

Offers on fashion and beauty will lead up to 50 to 80 percent off. 70 percent off can be availed with easy returns on brands like Maybelline, Renee, Plus and more. On top beauty brands like L’Oreal, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, The Body Shop and more at up to 50 percent off. Customers can also get up to 50 to 80 percent discount on handbags and luggage from different brands and also choose from more than 4 lakh styles.

Other Top Deals

Besides the above-mentioned categories, Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale will also offer many more discounts on different categories. The gaming and book category will be available at up to 70 per cent discount while Sony Playstation5 will also be available on sale.

Amazon Prime Membership is also offered at a discounted price of Rs 999 for a year whereas it usually costs Rs 1,499 per year.