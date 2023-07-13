Amazon is offering special discounts to new Prime members, where one can collect a coupon of Rs 100 cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 999.

Amazon Prime Day Sale is back with exclusive discounts, exciting deals and additional offers exclusively for Amazon Prime users. The e-commerce giant rolls out huge discounts across a range of products during the Prime Day sale.

The Amazon Prime Day 2023 will start from 12 AM on July 15 and will run till 11:59 PM on July 16. Though the limited sale is open to only Prime members, you can subscribe to Amazon Prime Lite which was introduced in India recently.

This two-day event that happens once a year comes with great deals and huge saving offers across the categories. In addition to that, Prime members can avail 5 per cent cashback on all purchases with co-branded ICICI credit cards. On the other hand, SBI Bank credit card users can avail 10 per cent discount on all purchases.