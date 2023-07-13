CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsAmazon Prime Day 2023 on July 15 16: Check out best deals on apparels, mobile phones, accessories and more

Amazon Prime Day 2023 on July 15-16: Check out best deals on apparels, mobile phones, accessories and more

Amazon Prime Day 2023 on July 15-16: Check out best deals on apparels, mobile phones, accessories and more
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 13, 2023 6:36:16 PM IST (Published)

Amazon is offering special discounts to new Prime members, where one can collect a coupon of Rs 100 cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 999.

Amazon Prime Day Sale is back with exclusive discounts, exciting deals and additional offers exclusively for Amazon Prime users. The e-commerce giant rolls out huge discounts across a range of products during the Prime Day sale.

Share Market Live


The Amazon Prime Day 2023 will start from 12 AM on July 15 and will run till 11:59 PM on July 16. Though the limited sale is open to only Prime members, you can subscribe to Amazon Prime Lite which was introduced in India recently.
This two-day event that happens once a year comes with great deals and huge saving offers across the categories. In addition to that, Prime members can avail 5 per cent cashback on all purchases with co-branded ICICI credit cards. On the other hand, SBI Bank credit card users can avail 10 per cent discount on all purchases.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X