Amazon Prime Day 2021: Here are best deals, offers available

Amazon is offering deals on mobile phones, refrigerators, smart TVs and accessories as part of its Amazon Prime Day 2021. You can even get up to 92 percent off on dry fruits and nuts; up to 80 percent off on top picks for home; up to 83 percent off on furniture brands among others.

You can get the lowest-ever prices on top-selling calculators; up to 78 percent on office electronics and supplies; up to 78 percent on gift sets and combos starting at just Rs 99 and up to 86 percent off on pens and writing instruments at the best ever discounts. You can even get up to 53 percent off and up to 10 percent off on face shield mask.

Additionally, you can get up to 78 percent off on art/ craft supplies from top brands as well as top-selling diaries and journals and up to 45 percent off on school notebooks and supplies.

Here are some of the exciting deals:

Mobiles

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available at Rs. 29,999 while the OnePLus CE 5G is available at Rs. 24,000.

On Redmi Note 105 64MP Quad camera mobile handset, you can get up to 16 percent off.

You can get up to 33 percent off on Samsung Galaxy M31s (Intelli Cam, 6000 mAh battery).

There is up to 16 percent off on iQOO Z3 5G starting Rs. 19,990 with extra Rs. 1,500 off on coupon.

Renewed phones

You can get up to 43 percent off on handpicked renewed phones such as OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Charcoal Ink, 12 GB, 256 GB storage) --- Rs 27,989; MI 10i Pacific Sunrise, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage --- Rs 20,899; Oppo Reno 4 Pro Starry Night, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage ---- Rs 27,899; Redmi Note 9 Pro (Interstellar Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)- Latest 8nm Snapdragon 720G & Alexa Hands-Free --- Rs 13,399.00, among others.

Refrigerators

The Prime Day deal offers 27 percent off on double door fridges starting at Rs 17,790 with up to 24 monthly no-cost EMIs. There are special offers on Samsung, LG and Whirlpool double door fridges amongst others.

Digital devices

You can get up to 37 percent off on Intel Core i3 laptops and desktops as well as no-cost EMI offers.

You can get up to 13 percent off on iPad Air (4th Gen) and iPad Mini with bank cashback applicable too.

Smart TVs

You can get 18 percent off on Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 L50M6-RA (Black) (2021 Model) with an MRP of Rs 35,999.

Accessories

You can avail up to 68 percent on Alexa devices - Echo and Fire TV; up to 51 percent on water purifiers; up to 72 percent on vacuum cleaners; up to 61 percent on Action camers and accessories starting from Rs. 1,499 and up to 12 months no-cost EMIs.

You can get up to 27 percent on ear buds of top brands such as OnePlus, Samsung and others.

You can get up to 78 percent off on Boat wireless headphones and TWS.

Offers

You can save extra with four offers including no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000. You can also avail of an exchange offer up to Rs. 13,400.

Amazon’s partners have some offers wherein you can get a GST invoice and save up to 28 percent on business purchases.

You can avail of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,250 with HDFC Bank credit cards (non-EMI) on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000 if you are a Prime customer.

As part of Prime savings, you can get Rs 500 instant discount with HDFC Bank debit cards (non-EMI) on a minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000 if you are a Prime customer.