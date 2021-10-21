Amazon offering mega discounts on these Apple products; pick your fave

Amazon's ongoing Great Indian Sale is a blessing for buyers looking for attractive offers on a wide range of Apple products. The price drop for some of the gadgets is significant, making and for great deals.

The maximum absolute discount is being offered on Apple MacBook Pro. It is available at Rs 1,09,990 against its original price of Rs 1,22,900. Powered by the company's M1 chip, Apple MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch display and claims to offer 20 hours of battery life. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Next in line is the Apple iPhone 11, which is being offered for

Rs 46,999 against its original price of Rs 54,900. Apple iPhone 11 sports a 6.1-inch display and dual 12MP cameras. It offers water and dust resistance.

For smartwatch lovers, Amazon is selling Apple Watch SE at Rs 27,900 against its original price of Rs 32,900. The GPS variant of the 44mm smartwatch comes with multiple workout modes and sleep tracking.

The Apple AirPods Pro, worth Rs 24,900, is being sold at Rs 17,990 on Amazon's Great Indian Sale. This sweat- and water-resistant device offers features like active noise cancellation and adaptive EQ.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 15,999. It originally costs Rs 18,900. The device promises good battery life and a stable wireless connection.

Those looking to buy an Apple iPad Pro with an Apple M1 chip can avail of a discount of Rs 5,000. The sale price is Rs 80,900 against its original price of Rs 85,900. The 128GB variant of the 11-inch iPad Pro is powered by Apple's M1 chip.

The Apple AirTag is selling at a discounted price of Rs 2,499. This is a significant drop from its original price of Rs 3,190. The AirTag sports a built-in speaker and is compatible with Siri.

The Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display is selling at Rs 1,61,490 against its original price of Rs 1,69,900 -- a discount of Rs 8,410. The 27-inch device offers 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. It runs on a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Similarly, Apple Smart Cover for iPads is selling at a discounted price of Rs 3,923. Its original price is Rs 4,500. This product is compatible with 7th and 8th generation iPads and supports wake and sleep functionality.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation) is available for Rs 8,999, down from its original price of Rs 10,900. This handy gadget is compatible with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th & 5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd and 3rd generation), and iPad Air (4th generation).

The new Apple Mac mini with M1 chip is also available at a sizeable discount. Amazon is selling it for Rs 57,990, down from Rs 64,900. The device comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Amazon has also slashed the price of Apple iPad Air to Rs 46,900 from the original Rs 54,900. Powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, the device has a 10.9-inch display and offers 64GB storage.