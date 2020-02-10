Business
Amazon moves Karnataka high court seeking stay on CCI probe
Updated : February 10, 2020 04:55 PM IST
The eCommerce company filed the petition seeking that the CCI order be quashed or set aside. It also sought an interim stay on the order.
In the writ petition, Amazon called the findings by the regulator as 'perverse, arbitrary, and untenable in law'.
CCI also ordered a probe into alleged predatory deep discounts and exclusive launches offered by online sellers Amazon and Flipkart on mobile phones sold in the country.