Amazon moves Karnataka high court seeking stay on CCI probe

Amazon on Monday moved the Karantaka high court with a writ petition to set aside the January 13 order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for a probe into alleged anti-competitive practices by Amazon and Flipkart.

The ecommerce company filed the petition seeking that the CCI order be quashed or set aside. It also sought an interim stay on the order.

In the writ petition, Amazon called the findings by the regulator as 'perverse, arbitrary, and untenable in law'.

The global tech giant added that in the absence of an interim stay, 'irreparable loss and injury would be caused' to the company and its reputation and goodwill.

CCI ordered the probe based on a complaint filed by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, a group representing brick and mortar small businesses, and had instructed the director general of the agency to submit the investigation report within 60 days from January 13.

The competition watchdog had also ordered a probe into alleged predatory deep discounts and exclusive launches offered by online sellers Amazon and Flipkart on mobile phones sold in the country.