Amazon has launched its food delivery service in India, starting with Bengaluru, as the company becomes the latest competition to homegrown foodtech players Swiggy and Zomato.

The company said that the service named Amazon Food has begun as a pilot in four pin codes in Bengaluru, and will be expanded soon.

Amazon Food will currently be available to residents in Whitefield, Bellandur, Marathahalli and Mahadevapura in Bengaluru.

Some of the restaurants and cloud kitchens Amazon has partnered with include Adiga’s, FreshMenu, Paradise Biryani, Box8, Faasos and Mad Over Donuts, among others.

Amazon has also partnered with some 5-star hotel chains such as Radisson and Marriott to deliver food from their restaurants.

“Customers have been telling us for some time that they would like to order prepared meals on Amazon in addition to shopping for all other essentials. This is particularly relevant in present times as they stay home safe. We also recognize that local businesses need all the help they can get,” Amazon India said in a statement.