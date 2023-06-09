Amazon inks pact with ICAR to empower farmers enrolled under Kisan store

Under the MoU, Amazon and ICAR will collaborate to extend the latest and most precise agricultural practices developed by ICAR's extensive research. This will bridge knowledge gaps in integrated cultivation by leveraging ICAR's KVK Knowledge network.

Amazon India, the e-commerce giant, has entered into an agreement with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the government's agri-research body, to provide scientific cultivation guidance to farmers enrolled on its 'Kisan Store' platform. The partnership aims to assist farmers in achieving optimal crop yield and income by leveraging ICAR's expertise and research.

The 'Kisan Store' section was launched on the Amazon platform in September 2021, offering farmers the convenience of doorstep delivery for agricultural input products through assisted shopping at Amazon Easy stores.

The outcomes from a pilot project at Pune between Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Amazon India has motivated to further expand the partnership, the company said in a statement.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between U S Gautam, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension) of ICAR, and Siddharth Tata, Product Leader of Amazon Fresh Supply Chain and Kisan, solidifying the partnership.

ICAR's Director General, Himanshu Pathak, expressed his optimism for the success of this Public-Private-Peasants-Partnership (PPPP) and highlighted ICAR's role in providing technologies, capacity building, and knowledge transfer.

”ICAR will collaborate with Amazon for technologies, capacity building and transfer of new knowledge,” Pathak said.

Emphasising the potential of technology to revolutionize the agricultural sector and improve the lives of Indian farmers, Harsh Goyal, Director and Head of Fresh and Everyday Essentials at Amazon India, stated that the partnership would help strengthen the "farm to fork" supply chain and create an ecosystem for the farming community.

Amazon said this MoU in farmers partnership with Amazon Kisan store will help ensure access to high quality fresh produce for consumers across India, including those ordering through Amazon Fresh.

Under the MoU, Amazon and ICAR will collaborate to extend the latest and most precise agricultural practices developed by ICAR's extensive research. This will bridge knowledge gaps in integrated cultivation by leveraging ICAR's KVK Knowledge network, it added.

Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) will play a vital role in disseminating technological knowledge and enhancing farming practices through technology transfer and capacity building programs.

Additionally, ICAR and Amazon will jointly conduct farmer engagement programs at KVKs, including demonstrations, trials, and capacity building initiatives. These initiatives aim to enhance farming practices and farm profitability. Amazon will also provide training support to farmers and assist them in marketing their produce through its online platform, facilitating direct connections with consumers.