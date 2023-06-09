Amazon inks pact with ICAR to empower farmers enrolled under Kisan store

Under the MoU, Amazon and ICAR will collaborate to extend the latest and most precise agricultural practices developed by ICAR's extensive research. This will bridge knowledge gaps in integrated cultivation by leveraging ICAR's KVK Knowledge network.

Amazon India, the e-commerce giant, has entered into an agreement with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the government's agri-research body, to provide scientific cultivation guidance to farmers enrolled on its 'Kisan Store' platform. The partnership aims to assist farmers in achieving optimal crop yield and income by leveraging ICAR's expertise and research.

The 'Kisan Store' section was launched on the Amazon platform in September 2021, offering farmers the convenience of doorstep delivery for agricultural input products through assisted shopping at Amazon Easy stores.

The outcomes from a pilot project at Pune between Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Amazon India has motivated to further expand the partnership, the company said in a statement.