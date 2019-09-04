Business

Amazon India to weed out single-use plastic packaging by June 2020

Updated : September 04, 2019 12:07 PM IST

Amazon.com Inc'sÂ IndiaÂ unit said on Wednesday it would replace all single use plastic in its packaging by June 2020 with paper cushions, the latest major company to join the country's fight against environmental pollution.

Amazon's move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming ban on plastic bags, cups and straws.