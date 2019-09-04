Business
Amazon India to weed out single-use plastic packaging by June 2020
Updated : September 04, 2019 12:07 PM IST
Amazon.com Inc'sÂ IndiaÂ unit said on Wednesday it would replace all single use plastic in its packaging by June 2020 with paper cushions, the latest major company to join the country's fight against environmental pollution.
Amazon's move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming ban on plastic bags, cups and straws.
Last week, rival Flipkart said it has cut down on single-use plastic use by 25 percent and plans to move entirely to recycled plastic consumption in its own supply chain by March 2021.
