Amazon India on Monday announced the expansion of Amazon Food, its food delivery service, across Bengaluru. Now, Amazon Food will cover 62 pincodes across key localities of the city, such as JP Nagar, Frazer Town, Malleshwaram, Rajajinagar, Vijayanagar, Whitefield, HSR, Sarjapur, Koramangala, Indiranagar, MG Road, Jayanagar, and many more. Residents will now have an option to order from famous and hygiene-certified restaurants and cloud kitchens around them with hassle-free doorstep delivery.

Amazon Prime members will even get free delivery on all their orders. On the other hand, those who do not have the prime membership will have to pay a nominal delivery fee of Rs 19 for their orders from Amazon Food.

As of now, packaging fees have been done away with for all customers as a limited period offer. Together with Amazon Pay cashback, customers can take the benefits of exciting offers from restaurants. In Bengaluru, customers will get to choose from a wide range of 48 delectable cuisines and dishes such as Italian, Biryani, Burgers, Indian, Chinese, desserts from more than 2,500 restaurants and cloud kitchens that follow stringent safety protocols. Customers can order Amazon Food from 7 am to 11 pm every day.

Talking about some of the top brands, they are Faasos, Chai Point, Freshmenu, MOJO Pizza, Punjab Grill, Box 8, Burger King, Taco Bell, Subway, Behrouz Biryani amongst others. Apart from this, customers can get city favourites such as Mamagoto, Brik Oven, Gilly’s, Big Pitcher, Kapoor’s Café, Chinita, Windmills Craftworks, Polar Bear, Adiga’s, Empire, A2B, Anand Sweets, Kannan Café, Toscano, Toit, Burma Burma and many more.

Customers can access Amazon Food on the Amazon app or by clicking on the "Food" icon in the category bar. Also, you can simply search for "Amazon Food" or by choosing "Amazon Food" under "Shop by Category".