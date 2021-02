Amazon India and Mahindra Electric have entered a partnership for the deployment of electric three-wheelers for last-mile delivery. Amazon has purchased at least a hundred Treo Zor cargo vehicles from Mahindra Electric and is set to acquire several more for its fleet of last-mile delivery vehicles.

The e-commerce giant had announced last year that by 2025 its delivery fleet would include 10,000 electric vehicles. Amazon has made a global commitment to acquire 100,000 electric vehicles for its delivery fleet by 2030.

“We continue to work with several OEMs to build a fleet of ‘Made in India’ electric vehicles that ensure sustainable and safe deliveries of customer orders, and this partnership with Mahindra Electric is a testament of our commitment,” Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC at Amazon. Amazon has deployed the Mahindra Treo Zor in seven cities so far, including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore and Lucknow.

“We are happy that this made-in-India electric cargo will contribute towards Amazon’s delivery partner fleet transformation towards EV’s in the country. The success of our Treo range of three-wheelers has proved that electric vehicles in the last mile segment are a win-win solution for our customers as well as the larger society”, said Mahesh Babu, MD and CEO of Mahindra Electric.